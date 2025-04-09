From boardroom to finish line: Drusillas MD smashes marathon time pledge for conservation cause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last Sunday, Ollie Smith, the Managing Director of Drusillas Park, completed the Brighton marathon is just 3 hours and 14 minutes - one minute clear of the ambitious 3 hour 15-minute target he set himself to finish the gruelling 26-mile race

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was Ollie’s first marathon, and 4 hours is considered an impressive time for completing your debut run. However, Ollie decided he wanted to challenge himself and came up with the ambitious goal of finishing in 3 hours and 15 mins - only an hour more than it takes elite athletes.

Completing the race in such a fantastic time wasn’t just a personal achievement for Ollie, it also fulfilled the pledge he made to fundraise for Drusillas Conservation in Action, a charity set up by the Drusillas Park last year to support vital wildlife conservation projects around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie said, “I was absolutely thrilled to finish the race within my target time, with a minute to spare, but it certainly wasn’t an easy run! I’d done all the training, but nothing completely prepares you for the race on the day.”

Drusillas MD Ollie Smith running the Brighton marathon

He continued, “Running to fundraise for something that’s very close to my heart definitely kept me going and I’m really grateful for all the brilliant donations. When things got tough, the support people have shown definitely kept me running and focused on my goal.”

“Luckily the sun was shining, and the atmosphere on the run was really uplifting - especially all the spectators cheering the runners on. I’m so happy to have finished the race and raised vital funds for Drusillas Conservation in Action. I probably won’t be rushing to take part in another marathon, but never say never!”

Ollie’s marathon mission raised money to help Drusillas Conservation in Action in their fight to protect critically endangered species, preserve delicate ecosystems, and make a positive impact on wildlife and biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’d like to support Ollie’s cause, it's not too late, and you can contribute by dropping a few pennies in the pot here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/running-the-brighton-marathon-for-conservation

Drusillas MD Ollie Smith after finishing the Brighton marathon

Any donations will support worldwide projects protecting endangered species in their natural habitats and fund the work of local communities protecting wildlife. For example, a recent partnership with Indonesian conservation programme Selamatkan Yaki saw Drusillas Conservation in Action finance a full-time ‘monkey guard’ to protect critically endangered macaques in their native habitat.

Wildlife conservation is more important now than it's ever been. With habitat loss, climate change, and human activities threatening more than 41,000 species, we need to act now to protect our planet’s biodiversity.

Supporting Ollie’s fundraiser will empower the charity to partner with even more conservation projects to ensure the future survival of at-risk species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£5 will contribute towards specialised equipment used to protect animals in the wild.

Drusillas MD Ollie Smith completes the Brighton marathon to fundraise for charity

£10 will help fund community education programmes to teach people how to live peacefully alongside wildlife.

£50 will go towards habitat restoration projects that provide safe spaces for endangered animals to thrive.

£100 will help fund vital research and monitoring of at-risk species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s come together to protect our planet and its wildlife. Together, we can create a world where wildlife thrives.

Located just off the A27 in Alfriston, Drusillas Park is open daily from 10am. For more information please telephone 01323 874100 or visit www.drusillas.co.uk