From boardroom to finish line: Drusillas MD smashes marathon time pledge for conservation cause
This was Ollie’s first marathon, and 4 hours is considered an impressive time for completing your debut run. However, Ollie decided he wanted to challenge himself and came up with the ambitious goal of finishing in 3 hours and 15 mins - only an hour more than it takes elite athletes.
Completing the race in such a fantastic time wasn’t just a personal achievement for Ollie, it also fulfilled the pledge he made to fundraise for Drusillas Conservation in Action, a charity set up by the Drusillas Park last year to support vital wildlife conservation projects around the globe.
Ollie said, “I was absolutely thrilled to finish the race within my target time, with a minute to spare, but it certainly wasn’t an easy run! I’d done all the training, but nothing completely prepares you for the race on the day.”
He continued, “Running to fundraise for something that’s very close to my heart definitely kept me going and I’m really grateful for all the brilliant donations. When things got tough, the support people have shown definitely kept me running and focused on my goal.”
“Luckily the sun was shining, and the atmosphere on the run was really uplifting - especially all the spectators cheering the runners on. I’m so happy to have finished the race and raised vital funds for Drusillas Conservation in Action. I probably won’t be rushing to take part in another marathon, but never say never!”
Ollie’s marathon mission raised money to help Drusillas Conservation in Action in their fight to protect critically endangered species, preserve delicate ecosystems, and make a positive impact on wildlife and biodiversity.
If you’d like to support Ollie’s cause, it's not too late, and you can contribute by dropping a few pennies in the pot here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/running-the-brighton-marathon-for-conservation
Any donations will support worldwide projects protecting endangered species in their natural habitats and fund the work of local communities protecting wildlife. For example, a recent partnership with Indonesian conservation programme Selamatkan Yaki saw Drusillas Conservation in Action finance a full-time ‘monkey guard’ to protect critically endangered macaques in their native habitat.
Wildlife conservation is more important now than it's ever been. With habitat loss, climate change, and human activities threatening more than 41,000 species, we need to act now to protect our planet’s biodiversity.
Supporting Ollie’s fundraiser will empower the charity to partner with even more conservation projects to ensure the future survival of at-risk species.
£5 will contribute towards specialised equipment used to protect animals in the wild.
£10 will help fund community education programmes to teach people how to live peacefully alongside wildlife.
£50 will go towards habitat restoration projects that provide safe spaces for endangered animals to thrive.
£100 will help fund vital research and monitoring of at-risk species.
Let’s come together to protect our planet and its wildlife. Together, we can create a world where wildlife thrives.
