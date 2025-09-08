From childhood to later life: Buddies Day Centre celebrates new inclusive park

Visitors from Buddies Day Centre were among the first to enjoy Selsey’s new inclusive park this week, proving that fun has no age limit. From the roundabout to the swings, the group shared laughter and conversation in a space designed to bring people of all ages and abilities together.

For people living with dementia, safe and welcoming environments like this are essential. Too often, community spaces can feel inaccessible or overwhelming. An inclusive park offers not only the chance for play, but also the opportunity to feel accepted, valued, and connected.

Manager of Buddies Day Centre, Chantelle Mason, said: “Moments like this remind us that joy has no age limit. Seeing our visitors laugh, play, and be fully accepted in the heart of the community shows exactly why inclusive spaces matter so much.”

Jane, one of the visitors who lives with dementia, captured the spirit of the day with her laughter on the swings — a simple reminder that age and diagnosis need not be a barrier to joy.

Buddies Day Centre would like to thank Selsey Town Council for their commitment to inclusive design and for creating a park that truly belongs to everyone.

Fun has no age limit – Jane, a Buddies visitor with dementia, laughing as she relives a childhood moment

Mary enjoying the trampoline with a little encouragement — proving that play is for every age.

Anne taking part with confidence at the new inclusive park, supported every step of the way.

Jane, living with dementia, sharing a joyful moment on the roundabout — fun with no age limit.