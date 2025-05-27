From city banker to Blackboys bee keeper - how Holly, 41, created The Sussex Pantry

Holly Caetano Alves de Castro

When Holly Caetano Alves de Castro moved from London to Blackboys four years ago she was thrilled to find a small orchard in the garden. She said: "The trees were lovely to look at but I said I bet we get no fruit.

"Amazingly there was a glut, particularly plums. My husband and I were picking them up and eating dozens a day, giving them to friends and family and still we couldn't cope with them all.

"We got to the point where we needed to lose all those extra pounds we'd put on. That's when I decided to start making jam and no, I'd never made jam before!"

Mum of two Holly, 41 worked in the City banking sector. Jam making, and the joy of creating gift packs of home-made produce for friends and family that first Christmas encouraged her to think seriously about stepping slowly into the world of creating artisanal and sustainable food products.

She went on: "I was still working full time and the first year after we'd moved here I made hampers of jams and chutneys. I said to myself: 'Next year I'll take this further' and I started visiting farmers' markets such as Lewes and displaying at sales at Bridge Cottage in Uckfield.

"Had the response not been as positive, I doubt I'd have taken it further, but people said how delighted they were that we focused so much on small-scale production and the provenance of ingredients."

She's now created The Sussex Pantry, a small company focused on creating handmade, artisanal products in small batches and never mass-produced. Her watchwords are 'sustainable' and 'socially responsible' which are reflected back via enthusiastic comments from customers. Of course she goes that bit further to do her bit to be sustainable and commit to a minimum of 50 per cent of all profits to delivering on her mission.

Holly also realised a long-held dream to move into bee-keeping, a passion stirred by the incredible life-story of the honey bee and its importance in sustaining the world we live in. She explained: "I have nine hives, that makes me very small fry in the world of bee-keeping!"

Her enthusiasm must have been transmitted to the bees themselves as a swarm arrived and took up residence in a disused hive! She said: "One jar of honey is the work of 25,000 bees flying 90,000 miles and visiting two million flowers. They account for 80 per cent of the world's pollinators."

Holly runs bee-keeping courses where visitors can enjoy three hours of gentle instruction (punctuated by coffees and teas.) She provides all protective equipment - all you need are wellington boots. Each course cots £80 and she expects to run courses later this summer.

To find out more about Holly's selection of delicious honeys, preserves, chutneys, jams and imaginative gifts visit: www.thesussexpantry.com or visit: thesussexpantry on Instagram.

