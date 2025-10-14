From Courtroom to Community - High Sheriff visits local Age UK to offer support, raise awareness and open new sustainable fridge

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, visited Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) in Haywards Heath today, to promote its centre and services, open the charity’s new community fridge and give an insight into his historic role.

The High Sheriff is a year-long Royal appointment and Tim’s role is to support and uphold all the institutions and organisations in West Sussex which protect, care for and serve our population. His principal duties also include attendance at royal visits in the county and support for His Majesty’s High Court Judges. While at Age UK WSBH Tim outlined some of his High Sheriff responsibilities to members, explained the history and how it has developed into the very busy role he carries out today.

Tim learned more about Age UK WSBH’s services, groups and activities at the hub, which helps over 50s across the area in a range of ways, supporting them to be healthy, independent, informed and connected. Tim also formally opened a brand-new sustainable community fridge where members can buy home-grown produce, as well as great value nutritious soups, sandwiches, cakes and light meals. The fridge will stock items that are in season and wherever possible the packaging used will be compostable or recyclable.

Dr Tim Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex said: “I thoroughly enjoyed visiting Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove today and learning about the hub from members. It would seem that many over 50s don’t realise what a great resource they have on their doorstep and I am keen to help spread the word. From delicious hot lunches and the new community fridge to a range of activities including exercise classes, gardening and getting online, it feels like there is something for everyone. One of most enjoyable and meaningful aspects of this role is that I get to see charities’ work first hand and to observe the difference they make tackling issues like poor mental health, poverty and loneliness in our communities. It’s really inspiring.”

Emily Emmess, Senior Centre Co-ordinator at Age UK WSBH said “We’re very grateful to Tim for coming today. Our members were fascinated to hear him talk about his role and how something that was originally introduced in Saxon times has developed to remain relevant in the modern world. He also cut the ribbon on our new community fridge, which we hope will be useful for members to pick up fresh produce, home cooked soups and light meals. It’s always great to show people what we do here, as they’re often surprised at how much is on offer. If you’re over 50 why not see if there’s something that appeals to you?”

Janice, a member at Age UK WSBH said “I love coming to Lamb House as I get to hear fascinating talks, like the High Sheriff’s today. I also enjoy the delicious lunches and not having to cook myself.”

Tim was a GP in Pulborough for 32 years and he is the first medical High Sheriff of Sussex. He is also the first person to hold the office twice in almost 500 years. As a doctor, Tim has chosen mental health as an area of focus for his year, and he is using his role to highlight the problems of stigma and the difficulties some face in accessing mental health services. In his first six months, Tim has already had more than 300 engagements and driven more than 10,000 miles around West Sussex.

The Age UK WSBH hub and its café are open from 9am – 3pm, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week, plus there are regular seasonal one-off events. To find out more, simply drop in to: Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4XG between 9am and 2pm (café closes at 3pm), call 01444 450248 or email [email protected]