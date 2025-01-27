From cream teas to capybaras - Sussex attraction celebrates 100th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An historic Sussex zoo is celebrating 100 years since their doors first opened. Owned by just two families in its 100-year history, Drusillas Park grew from tiny Tea Cottage, to one of the South’s most popular family days out, surviving the Second World War, a devastating fire, and a global pandemic. Drusillas reveal hidden gems from their past such as the story of a chimp called Tarzan, one of their first residents, donated by a passing sailor!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When a young, ambitious couple purchased a completely dilapidated bone-mill in 1924, no one could have predicted their fledgling business would go on to become a cherished family day out for the next century.

Captain Douglas Ann and his wife Drusilla bought the East Sussex site from the Firle Estate for £1,000 – quite a considerable sum, equivalent to around £78,000 today. They then worked tirelessly to transform the drab setting into a charming Tea Cottage, called: ‘Drusillas’s’ which first opened its doors in 1925.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After proving an instant success with early motorists as a favourite stop for delicious cream teas, Drusillas moved with the times throughout the enormous changes of the 20th Century, to grow into one of the South’s most loved attractions. Surviving and thriving in spite of huge challenges, including doodlebug and bombing attacks in the Second World War, and a devastating fire that destroyed much of the Park in the 1950s.

Drusillas Park current owners, the Smith Family.

The iconic Zoo that Drusillas is famed for started life as a ‘Baby Zoo’ which Captain Ann established to stand out from the many ‘copy cat’ Tea Cottages that began to spring up in the wake of Drusilla’s success. The first residents included a kinkajou, a kangaroo, a lemur called Georgina, and a chimpanzee named Tarzan – who was given to Captain Ann by a sailor who came by the chimp in Africa and wasn’t sure how to care for him!

These days, the Zoo provides a loving home to over 80 different species of animals, from adorable sloths and capybaras to giant anteaters, red pandas, and penguins. Plus, a range of critically endangered animals including Sulawesi crested black macaques, yellow-breasted capuchin monkeys, and cotton top tamarins. Lemurs are the only species to have been resident at the Park throughout its 100-year history - hence why the Park’s logo (and special 100-year commemorative logo) features these striking creatures.

No visit to Drusillas would be complete without taking a train ride around the Park, something generations of children fondly remember. This tradition was established early on, in the 1930s, when a charming 9.5-inch narrow gauge steam train made its debut at the attraction. The original train transported visitors from Drusilla’s train station right the way to the Cuckmere River, where they could hire punts and canoes. Since then, the train has had many different ‘faces’ - from a zebra-striped look in the ‘80s, to one of the most famous trains of all: ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ in the ‘00s, and the Safari Express of the present day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100-years is a monumental milestone to reach, and Drusillas has a whole year of exciting celebrations lined up. Kicking off with a special half-term ‘Kids for £1’ offer. The attraction is inviting children to visit for just 100 pennies throughout the February school holidays, if they are accompanied by a full-paying guest. Available to book from today, the exclusive online offer can be purchased up to midnight the day before a visit, with more details here: https://www.drusillas.co.uk/news/kids-for-1

Drusillas Park Founder Captain Douglas Ann with an early resident

Further offers will be announced throughout the year, alongside a host of other commemorations, including ‘Centenary Saturdays’ events. A nod to the Park’s origins, these special Saturdays will feature vintage car shows, tempting cream teas, jolly live entertainment, and keeper talks, as well as plenty of goodies and giveaways.

To discover more about Drusilla’s fascinating history, visitors will soon be able to experience a brand-new timeline exhibit, opening shortly in the Park’s Events Arena. Or, if they can’t wait that long, they can enjoy a recently launched interactive timeline, and special edition 100-year video, featuring interviews and stories with the Ann family, who founded the Park in 1925, and current owners the Smith family.

Both families reveal some of the interesting hidden gems in the attraction’s rich past, including the answer to one of the ‘most-asked’ questions posed by visitors: ‘Why the Park is named ‘Drusillas’? ‘and much more.

To discover more Drusillas history highlights and further details on the planned centenary celebration events visit: https://www.drusillas.co.uk/centenary