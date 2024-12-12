From Framfield to Westminster - Sussex Weald Christmas card delivered to Mr Speaker

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, was delighted to personally deliver her Christmas card to The Speaker of the House of Commons, Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, and showcase the winning designs from Framfield, Mark Cross and Heathfield.

Earlier this week, Nusrat was delighted to announce that the winner of this year’s competition, which invited all local primary school pupils to submit a design following the theme Favourite Christmas Songs, is Suki (Year 6) from Framfield Church of England Primary School, whose colourful picture of Jingle Bells is featured on the front of Nusrat’s Christmas card.

The runners-up are Jessica (Year 5) from All Saints' & St Richard's Church of England Primary School in Heathfield, and Emily (Year 5) from Mark Cross Church of England Primary School.

This year, a special commendation has also been awarded to Vanya Serevetnyi, Year 6 at Framfield Church of England Primary School, whose design featured the Ukrainian Father Christmas, Micolie.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP and Nusrat Ghani MP

All four designs are featured on Nusrat’s Christmas card which is being delivered to nearly 2000 recipients including residents, businesses, and charities in Sussex Weald and nationwide, as well as King Charles III.

Nusrat Ghani said: “Suki, Jessica, Emily and Vanya are fantastic young artists whose designs stood out for me from the hundreds of entries I received this year.

"I was delighted to personally deliver my Christmas card to Mr Speaker and champion their designs, which not only beautifully depict our favourite Christmas songs, but also represent the traditions of Ukrainian families living in Sussex Weald.

"A huge thank you to all pupils who have submitted an entry and their teachers who took the time to take part with their class. I hope that the Christmas card will bring all recipients joy and Christmas cheer."