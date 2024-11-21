From Hailsham to Mauritania and Ethiopia: charity donates medical equipment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailsham based charity, Medi Tech Trust has dispatched two containers of donated medical equipment and supplies to Africa in the last two weeks. This has been the culmination of many weeks of hard work. The Medi Tech team are continuously collecting from local surgeries and also receive donated equipment from many manufacturers, medical supply companies and hospitals all over the the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Medi Tech Team and their small band of dedicated volunteers, have been recording, sorting, packing the supplies and equipment for several weeks in preparation for loading into shipping containers for onward transportation to Africa. With the help of a forklift and driver from Sussex Blast Cleaning both containers were filled to the brim.

Two hospitals will receive this equipment they are in desperate need of. The equipment is now in transit to Cheikh Zayed Hospital in Nouakchott Mauritania and the Hawassa University Hospital in Ethiopia. Plans are now in place for further containers of donated items to go to hospitals in Tanzania, and Malawi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year Medi Tech Trust was given an extra boost when the celebrity Carole Vorderman promoted their efforts to buy new Ventilators that were not used during the Covid Pandemic. Two of these valuable machines were in these latest consignments.

Part of the consignment for Ethiopia

Medi Tech Trust has also supported Aid for Ukraine with supplies including much needed wound dressings and recently orthopaedic boots which many local supporters have donated. This small charity is stretched to its limits and in desperate need of more volunteers for both the office and warehouse. Please call 01323 442211 if you have just a few hours to spare during weekdays.