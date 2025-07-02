From hospital bed to mountain peak: Horsham cancer survivor’s dream to climb Snowdon for charity

When Graeme Milton was rushed to hospital with what seemed like routine kidney stones, he had no idea scans would uncover something far more serious - a malignant tumour in his leg. Now, four years later, the 43-year-old cancer survivor is preparing to climb Wales’ highest mountain, Snowdon, in a deeply personal journey inspired by vivid dreams when he was on medication, and a sense of unfinished business.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June 2021, Graeme, a company accountant from Horsham, was taken to A&E with severe abdominal pains, which turned out to be kidney stones. When he had a scan, the doctor noticed something at the top of his leg and Graeme was sent for an MRI.

He said: “Over the next couple of weeks my body knew something wasn't right and my leg started to swell, with the pain increasing. After several tests I was referred to the sarcoma team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was the first time I had come across this word and a basic Google search turned my world upside down.”

Graeme during his treatment.

Following a biopsy, it was confirmed that Graeme had a malignant soft tissue myxofibrosarcoma tumour on the quad muscle on his left leg.

The following month, he had an operation to remove the tumour which was the size of “a large avocado” plus surrounding tissue.

Graeme’s recovery was tough and he struggled with pain management and mobility – having to use a wheelchair. He estimates he took 2,500 tablets in 2021 following his operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In August 2021, I went to Wales on a planned holiday with friends, with us all planning to climb Mount Snowdon while we were there, but instead I was pushed around in a wheelchair.”

Graeme Milton and his family.

Then Graeme had a series of vivid dreams – in some he had his leg amputated, in another he was chased by a lion. He also dreamt about climbing Snowdon. He said: “So, for me, I have unfinished business!”

On 13 July, he will be climbing 1,085-metre Snowdon for charity Sarcoma UK with a group of 15 friends and family ranging in age from 4 to 78. They will include wife Caroline and his two children, aged 12 and 14.

Graeme, who has twice-yearly check-ups on his condition, said: “For some, this is an easy task, with little training required. For me, it is bigger than running a marathon, as I don’t actually know if I will be able to achieve it. With a marathon, you can run, jog or walk to get to the end; with this, for me, it means continuing through the pain to get to the top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarcoma UK’s Director of Fundraising and Communications, Kerry Reeves-Kneip, said: “When someone who's been through the gruelling reality of sarcoma treatment decides to climb over 1,000 metres for our charity, it speaks volumes about the human spirit. Graeme's journey from taking 2,500 tablets in his recovery to now scaling 1,085 metres of mountain represents everything we stand for at Sarcoma UK - turning adversity into action. He's living proof that sarcoma doesn't define you, and his willingness to push through pain to reach that summit mirrors the resilience we see in sarcoma patients every day. We need fundraisers with his personal understanding of this rare cancer because they can tell the story in a way that truly resonates and drives the vital research we need."

To donate to Graeme, go to Graeme Milton is fundraising for Sarcoma UK