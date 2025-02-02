From Kandahar to Cottagers Kale! Talk on perennial vegetables at Beckley Village Hall

(A exciting talk on perennial vegetables)

Over the last 15 years, Beckley lad, Josh Sparkes has travelled the globe learning about new methods of growing food sustainably. His gardening career began here in the local area after Josh returned from Afghanistan having been in the RAF. Studies at Plumpton & Hadlow enabled Josh to begin his journey somewhat closer to home at Sissinghurst.

Travels then took Josh across the UK and then onto Japan and America where Josh realised that the UK was behind the curve when it came to horticulture. Josh has written articles for prominent gardening magazines including Gardens Illustrated and The Times magazine. He has also appeared on Gardeners World.

Now Head Gardener of Birch Farm in North Devon. Birch Farm is part of The Collective Woolsery and it is here that Josh has developed his ideas around food sovereignty “it’s difficult for people to get food at affordable prices” Josh says and one of his many tasks is the overseeing of the market garden.

Josh at Birch Farm

This market garden produces the food that is sold in the pub and hotel in the village and Josh hopes will also go on to supply food for the wider community. Josh is experimenting with different methods that break free from the traditional ways of thinking where weeds are actually allowed!! Josh is a big advocate of the edible forest method that allows nature and horticulture to co-exist.

“Natural farming is about your own love and passion for food, nature and people, and now I see it more as a personal philosophy than a set of instructions”. Despite his demanding schedule Josh is returning to his roots in Beckley to give an exciting talk at the Village Hall on Saturday 22nd Feb at 7pm where he will share his ideas on perennial vegetables and how they can play a significant role in achieving self-sufficiency. Free to Beckley Horticultural members and visitors are welcome for a small fee of £5. Refreshments will be available. For more info look on Beckley Horticultural Society’s FB group or just turn up on the night!