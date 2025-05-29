From Likes to a Lifeline – local Age UK urges people to trade screen time for real connection this Volunteers’ Week

Ahead of Volunteers’ Week (2nd – 8th June) Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is urging people to swap some of their spare time, or screen time for real life connection by volunteering to support vulnerable older people locally. The charity desperately needs public assistance as it tries to help more people than ever with issues like poverty, preventable ill health and loneliness.

Volunteers can offer as little as a couple of hours a week, but that time can make a huge difference to older people in the community. Roles on offer vary depending on location and are matched to individuals based on their interests, skills and experience. Currently the charity is particularly looking for people who might be able to offer home visits to tackle isolation, a variety of support in centres such as reception, cafe or kitchen roles and activity assistants, who can help make groups welcoming, engaging and fun.

Richard Harris, Volunteer Manager at Age UK WSBH said “This Volunteer’s Week, we’re hoping to persuade people to swap a bit of spare time, or screen time to support others. If you can donate some hours, we’d be so grateful. Demand is high and we really need to add to our team of incredible volunteers who offer care, comfort and connection. Volunteering can genuinely change lives, so if you’d consider it, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

As well as calling for new volunteers, the charity is also holding several thank you events for Volunteers’ Week to mark the contribution volunteers make to its vital work with older people across Sussex. The team will visit Bognor Regis, Haywards Heath, Horsham and Brighton so as many volunteers as possible will be treated to tea and cake, as a thank you for their efforts.

Could you volunteer for Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove?

Volunteering is fulfilling, interesting and sociable. It can also help develop transferrable skills that may lead to other employment opportunities. All volunteers undertake an induction programme and receive ongoing support and training. Potential volunteers are asked to contact the charity as soon as possible, so the relevant paperwork can be undertaken.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Age UK WSBH should contact Volunteer Manager, Richard Harris, ideally by email on [email protected] or call his direct line on 01273 021620.

If you or someone you know would benefit from Age UK WSBH’s support, please call 0800 019 1310 or email [email protected]