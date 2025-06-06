From outdated to outstanding: Saxon Weald officially opens Cobblers Court in Slinfold

Despite the drizzle and wind, spirits were high this week as the local community, council representatives and Saxon Weald colleagues gathered to celebrate the official opening of Cobblers Court - a transformative housing redevelopment in the heart of Slinfold.

Previously known as The Cobblers, the site has replaced 17 outdated bedsits with shared bathing facilities, with 12 modern, energy-efficient flats for affordable rent. The redevelopment is a fantastic step forward in providing high-quality, sustainable housing for the local community.

The event also marked a special milestone for Corinna Bishopp, who delivered her first public address as Saxon Weald’s new Chief Executive. As a gesture of community support and to mark the occasion, Saxon Weald presented a cheque to Slinfold CE Primary School. Saxon Weald’s development partner, Sunninghill, generously extended the same support to the local village hall.

Corinna shared her thoughts on the completion of the project:

“Cobblers Court is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together with our partners and community. We hope this development goes beyond delivering safe and modern homes and brings new energy and connection to the village. I’m honoured that my first public engagement as Chief Executive celebrates such a meaningful project and look forward to hearing how our residents are settling in.”

Building was initially started by Westridge Construction in 2023 before they unfortunately entered administration in the autumn. Works were paused for several months before Sunninghill Construction took over the final stages of development in spring 2024.