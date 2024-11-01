From Paris to East Sussex: Paralympian shares Olympic glory with his nana

Paralympian Peter Cusack made a memorable visit to Edendale Lodge Care Home to share his recent victory with a very special supporter: his grandmother, Janet. Peter, who competed in the Wheelchair Basketball finals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, proudly brought his silver medal back from Coventry to the quiet East Sussex countryside to share his success with her.

The care home’s residents and staff gathered to welcome Peter, who not only represents Team GB’s accomplishments on the international stage but also serves as a local hero, embodying courage and determination.

Janet, along with the care home community, eagerly watched the Paralympics, sharing in the excitement and pride of Peter’s success as he played his way to the podium.

For Janet, watching her grandson compete and ultimately bring home an Olympic medal was an unforgettable moment, filled with personal pride and joy, especially given the challenges he overcame after surviving polio.

Peter’s journey to silver is a story of sheer dedication and unyielding spirit. For Edendale Lodge Care Home, Peter’s story is a reminder of the incredible strength within the human spirit, inspiring everyone to embrace their challenges with courage.

Zoe Kendall, Manager of Edendale Lodge, expressed the pride felt throughout the care home: “Congratulations, Peter! We are all so proud of you making your Olympic dreams come true.”