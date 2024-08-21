From self-raising to fund raising: Local baker hangs up her apron to set up charity
But despite her prognosis, she now intends to set up a charity to support the families of those diagnosed with terminal illness.
"I’m a very positive person," says Annie, 57, "and so even when I was told in July that my cancer wasn’t curable, within a few days I was making plans to make a positive difference during the years I have left."
Although she will now be closing her wedding cake business, Leading Lady Cakes, she will continue working with home bakers to support and guide them in setting up businesses of their own.
"It sounds grand to say I want to leave a legacy, but showing bakers how they can branch out on their own, and create a profitable business, is something I’d love to be remembered for."
But her main focus will now be to start a charity to support the families, particularly adult children, of people who have been diagnosed with a terminal condition.
"My two daughters, Heather, 24 and Eleanore, 21, have been so amazing during the last few months of hospital visits and doctors’ appointments.
"Although they are now young adults, I’m very aware that they will need support too, and so I aim to set up a charity to give people in similar circumstances somewhere to go, and someone to talk to, if they find themselves struggling."
And, to support her charitable work, Annie has already started a blog, The Annie Bennett Chronicles, and will be launching a Podcast in September, which will be followed by a book at the end of the year.
Find out more about Annie’s journey at anniebennett.co.uk/chronicles.
