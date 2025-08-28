From suffragettes to witchcraft: September talks at Newhaven Fort

After an action-packed summer, Newhaven Fort is offering four thought-provoking talks to engage curious minds this September.

The talks span a range of topics: the Suffragettes and Suffragists, chalk landscape art, witchcraft and southern England’s historic industries. Ticket prices start from £5.

The Fort’s autumn calendar kicks off on Monday 1 September with ‘The Chalkscape and its Artists – Eric Ravilious, Bawden, Eric Slater & more’, a talk led by Newhaven Art Club’s Chris Cook, from 6pm-8pm.

Mel Wilson’s fully costumed ‘Suffragettes and Suffragists’ talk at 7pm on Sunday 7 September will explore the two movements’ key differences, as well as sharing lesser-known stories from some of the men who also could not vote at the time.

For those keen to learn more about local history, Geoffrey Mead’s ‘The South at Work’ talk at 7pm on Friday 12 September will discuss the variety of industries southern England is known for, focusing on raw material, manufacturing and service industry trades.

From ‘lucky’ horseshoes to special stones, Dr Janet Pennington’s talk on ‘Witches, Warlocks and Wellingtons: The Ritual Protection of Home’ at 6pm on Wednesday 27 September will explore the quirky ways people protected themselves from evil in the past. Dr Pennington will discuss fears around witchcraft in earlier times and there will be an opportunity to handle some of the protective items displayed.

Lindsay Lawrence, general manager at Newhaven Fort, said: “These engaging talks are sure to be an intriguing and affordable way to fill your evenings this autumn.

“Newhaven Fort is steeped in history itself, so it’s the ideal setting to immerse yourself in art, Sussex history and culture with our brilliant speakers. Whether a returning visitor or a newcomer to the fort, we hope to see you there.”

The September talks are just a few highlights from the fort’s busy 2025 events calendar. As well as guided tours, exhibitions and an escape room, Newhaven Fort also promises half term fun, with the award-winning mobile zoo RepTylers returning on Wednesday 29 October.

To find out more and to book tickets, please visit: www.newhavenfort.org.uk.