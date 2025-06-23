From the slopes of Knockhatch to the peaks of Japan: Success of former Hailsham Friday Night Project attendee

Hailsham Town Council and Hailsham Youth Service are proud to celebrate the remarkable journey of Will Napier-Brown, a former participant in the Friday Night Project (FNP). From learning to ski at Knockhatch as a teenager to becoming a professional ski instructor on the slopes of Hokkaido in Japan, he now has ambitions to soon continue in New Zealand.

Will, now aged 24, first got involved with the Friday Night Project while attending Hailsham Community College. His introduction to the programme came when Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager, visited the school to promote the scheme.

"When Will was about 12 and attending Hailsham Community College, he came home telling us that Andy from the Youth Centre had been in college promoting what was called The Friday Night Project," said Will's family.

"This appealed to Will as Andy was taking bookings for the dry slope skiing at Knockhatch every couple of weeks. He booked his place and began to enjoy his Friday nights which also covered other activities such as windsurfing and sailing – but skiing was his favourite."

Will’s adventurous spirit and enthusiasm for skiing quickly became apparent. "He was a bit of a daredevil and we often watched him coming down the slope backwards!" his family recalled. "This gave him a lot of confidence which meant when he went on the college ski trips, he was straight on the slopes from day one."

After completing his GCSEs and sixth form, Will initially pursued a culinary career, qualifying as a chef. But the dream of becoming a ski instructor never left him. In Autumn 2023, he began researching ski instructor courses and enrolled in a five-week programme in Kaprun, Austria, which began in October 2024.

"This was a massive commitment, especially financially for him, but as he said – it was the best decision of his life."

Will qualified as a ski instructor in November 2024, and within weeks, had travelled to Japan to begin his first professional season. He completed his placement in March 2025 and has already been invited to return for the next season.

"Will has made many friends from all over the world, who he has been to visit and continues to do so. Such a big thank you to Andy Joyes for his commitment and support he gives to all the young people he works with."

"Will was such a shy kid, and these Friday Night sessions gave him so much confidence which has got him where he is today - possibly travelling on to New Zealand after his season in Japan to teach skiing there."

Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes commented: "We're incredibly proud of Will and everything he has achieved! His journey from shy teenager at the Friday Night Project to qualified ski instructor teaching in Japan is a true testament to the power of youth work and the impact of positive early experiences."

"Will's story reminds us why projects like those organised by Hailsham Youth Service matter - they build confidence, inspire ambition, and help young people realise their full potential."

Congratulations to Will, and here's to the many more success stories we'll see come out of the Friday Night Project in the future."

"We'd also like to thank Knockhatch Ski Centre for their kind support of Hailsham Youth Service over the past thirteen years."

A Continued Commitment to Hailsham’s Youth

The Friday Night Project - run by Hailsham Youth Service and funded by Hailsham Town Council - continues to support young people in school years 7 to 12 by providing them with access to fun and rewarding activities, helping them develop confidence, life skills and a sense of community.

The programme collaborates with Knockhatch, Freedom Leisure and Hailsham Community College to offer exciting events every Friday evening. Upcoming confirmed activities this summer include jumping pillows, climbing wall and other outdoor activities at Knockhatch, swimming at Freedom Leisure, and a pizza-making evening at the Station Youth Centre (to include games, karaoke, pool and air hockey).

The Friday Night Project outings and other events are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom," said Kerrie Potter, Youth Work Lead.

"Through these activities, young people are provided with opportunities to build confidence and develop a broad range of team-building skills that will help create a strong foundation for their future."

Support the Next Generation of Success Stories

The Youth Service is appealing to local businesses to sponsor Friday Night Project activities and help nurture the next generation of Hailsham’s youth.

"Sponsorship and donations have a huge impact, not just monetarily, but in terms of transforming the lives of many young people,” said Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager. "By sponsoring the Friday Night Project, businesses can help reduce antisocial behaviour in our community and give local young people a positive space to grow and connect."

"Corporate partners will also be able to demonstrate to the public their commitment to supporting the future of Hailsham and in return, will receive promotion by the Service to local audiences and readers through our various publicity channels."

For more information, to book activities, or to become a sponsor, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702, or visit hailshamyouthservice.org/fnp.html.