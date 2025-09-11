From the Spice Islands to the South Downs: How a scientific classic was penned In the heart of Sussex

A remarkable evening of science, adventure and history is coming to Hurstpierpoint this autumn, as writer, explorer and conservationist Paul Spencer Sochaczewski brings to life the extraordinary story of Alfred Russel Wallace — the British naturalist who, working independently of Charles Darwin, developed the theory of evolution by natural selection.

Wallace’s epic travels took him deep into the Amazon and across the islands of the Malay Archipelago, where he spent eight years collecting more than 5,000 species new to Western science.

His celebrated 1869 book The Malay Archipelago — still considered one of the most engaging travel works of the Victorian era — blends meticulous scientific observation with vivid accounts of the people and landscapes he encountered.

Sochaczewski, who has retraced many of Wallace’s journeys over the past three decades, will explore the explorer’s “hero’s journey” — from shipwrecks and personal loss to overcoming the rigid class barriers of 19th‑century Britain. He will also highlight Wallace’s Sussex connection: after returning from Southeast Asia, Wallace married local woman Annie Mitten and spent two years at her family home in Hurstpierpoint, where he wrote The Malay Archipelago with the South Downs as his backdrop.

Paul Sochaczewski

The talk takes place at The Great Hall, Danny House, New Way Lane, Hurstpierpoint, BN69BB on Friday 10 October 2025 at 7.30pm. Admission is free, but places must be reserved in advance by contacting Richard Burrows at [email protected].