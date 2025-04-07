From Tinkers Hatch to Inspire Café: Emma’s journey to confidence, skills, and community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emma, a service user from Tinkers Hatch, has recently started a new chapter in her life—working at Inspire Café. Her story highlights just how transformative meaningful employment can be for people with learning disabilities. With the support of her Mum and the dedicated teams of Inspire Sussex and Thinks Hatch, Emma has begun her first working experience job as a waitress. She proudly tells her friends back at Tinkers Hatch about her new role, and the sense of purpose and pride it brings is clear to everyone who knows her.

"At Inspire, we believe in creating real opportunities for people with learning disabilities to build confidence, develop practical skills, and find a pathway into work," says Domenico Della Valle, Fundraiser for Inspire Sussex and Supervisor at Inspire Café. “Still today, far too many people with learning disabilities are unable to gain work experience—often due to a lack of accessible opportunities. That’s why places like Inspire Café are so important.”

Emma is not only learning how to take orders and serve customers—she’s also gaining essential skills in communication, teamwork, time management, and customer service. She’s also learning how to make new friends, like Kelly from Inspire Sussex, who also works in the café. These are skillsets that will stay with her for life, opening doors to future opportunities and greater independence.

“As Emma’s Mum highlighted: “I am delighted that she has been given the opportunity to be a waitress – something she really wants to do! It enables her to develop social skills by engaging with the general public; feel included in the community and making new friends which gives her a sense of worth and boosts her self esteem. I am very grateful to Tinkers Hatch and Inspire Sussex for their support and encouragement.”

Emma and Kelly working at Inspire Cafe.

The Inspire Café is more than just a workplace—it’s a place of inclusion, growth, and connection. Emma and others at Inspire love meeting new people, and the local community is warmly invited to drop by, have a cuppa, and get to know some truly inspiring individuals.

If interested we would love to see you every Wednesday from 10.30 am to 14.30 pm at Inspire Café, Greenfield Road, BN21 1JJ, Eastbourne, or contact us e-mailing [email protected] .or call 01323 722034