From wheelwright to WI: historic building now holds group's HQ

On 4th October, the headquarters of West Sussex Women’s Institute moves from Chichester to its new site in Queen Street, Horsham.

It is a move that has been 77 years in the making. On the same site a couple of hundred years ago was a wheelwright with a brewery and a pub in the immediate vicinity. In more recent times it was an upholsterers.

West Sussex is the oldest County WI Federation formed in 1917. There are currently 44 WI's in towns and villages throughout the County, with 3,764 active members.

The HO of West Sussex WI had been in Chichester since 1947 when North Lodge was gifted to them.

At the time it cost £4,000 and the money was raised by members who could buy a share for £1.00. In 1996 ownership was transferred to West Sussex Federation and they paid members their money back.

As the WI has grown it was apparent North Lodge could no longer meet their needs and the search for new premises began.

Finally, a building in Queen Street Horsham was decided upon as it was well placed in the county and had the potential to meet modern WI needs.

It has since been redesigned and turned into suitable WI offices and meeting rooms.

As the current chair of West Sussex WI Erika Brichta explained: “We needed new premises and finally we came upon the site in Horsham, which once we had made the necessary alterations, more than meets our needs.”

On the 4th of October the building will be formally opened by National WI Chief Executive Melissa Green in the presence of invited guests which will include Jeryl Stone the new national WI Chair.