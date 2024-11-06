Full Fibre broadband coming to more Brighton and Hove homes

More than 50,000 homes and businesses in the Brighton and Hove area can now order some of the fastest, most reliable broadband in Europe thanks to a multi-million investment by Openreach.

And that number continues to rise, with engineers currently extending the Full Fibre broadband network to reach more properties in the east side of the city, including Kemptown.

Locals can use the Openreach fibre checker to find out if they can already make the switch.

The new technology is up to 16 times faster than the average UK broadband connection and around five times more reliable than the old copper-based network it’s replacing – but thousands of residents have yet to upgrade, with just 26 per cent of people adopting the service where it’s available, lagging behind the UK average.

Kieran Wines, Openreach Partnership Director, said: “Research shows that this new network will give businesses an edge and provide families and home-workers with future-proof connectivity.

“Our investment across Brighton continues at pace, and we’re determined to deliver a great service which helps this community thrive and supports people to work from home easily, keep in touch with their loved ones and build connections and opportunities.

“Ultrafast broadband can have a huge impact on people’s lives and it’s great for the economy but upgrades aren’t automatic. People need to place an order with their chosen providers to get connected and we’ll do the rest. Our network offers the widest choice of providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen – which means people have lots of choice and can get a great deal.

“Even if you already have a decent enough service, it’s worth checking if you can upgrade, because full fibre is the future, and it provides the best broadband experience at great value for money. There’ll be no more worrying that your video call might freeze, or your files are failing to upload when everyone’s at home competing for bandwidth at the same time.”

Residents will be able to enjoy a host of online services and entertainment such as seamless streaming, and smooth online gaming experiences. While businesses can operate with certainty that their broadband will support all their day-to-day, business critical tasks such as video calls, banking and customer interaction via social media platforms.