Full Fibre broadband coming to Peacehaven

Openreach has confirmed the first 3,000 homes and businesses can now connect to its major new ultrafast broadband network for Peacehaven.

Work to build a new ultrafast broadband network for the town has started – giving residents and businesses access to some of the fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in Europe.

The once-in-a-generation, full fibre broadband upgrade will let thousands of local people connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

The build is expected to reach the majority of local homes and businesses.

Locals can visit the Openreach website to see if they can upgrade now.

Fibre technology provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity, with fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds; and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.

It boosts every online experience, from seamless streaming and gaming for households to smooth video calls, banking and customer interactions for businesses, with much less buffering or slowdown at busy times

Local people can visit openreach.co.uk/ultrafastfullfibre to register for updates and, as the build progresses, check their addresses to see when services are available from their chosen provider.

Kieran Wines, Openreach Partnership Director, said: “We’re bringing ultrafast broadband to Peacehaven and letting local people know what to expect.

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town, and we're working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance. But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.”

He added: “Peacehaven is part of our balanced build across the south east. We want to make sure that progress is evenly spread and that people in all parts of the region can be online effortlessly and build opportunities in their community. Connecting everyone in the south west to our fastest and most reliable broadband would result in a multi-billion pound economic boost.”

Openreach’s new ultrafast full fibre network in the UK now reaches more than 17m properties, and the company plans to roll out the new technology to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with an ambition to reach up to 30 million by the end of the decade.

Openreach build partner MTS is helping to deliver the investment.

You can find out more about the benefits of an upgrade to Full Fibre broadband on the Openreach website.