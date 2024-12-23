Full Fibre broadband reaches 25,000 Hastings homes and businesses
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Engineers have been hard at work and brought Full Fibre broadband to more than 50 per cent of properties in the area.
Locals can use the Openreach fibre checker to find out if they can already make the switch.
Kieran Wines, Openreach partnership manager, said: “Research shows this new network will give businesses an edge and provide families and home-workers with future-proof connectivity.
“We’re determined to deliver a great service which helps this community thrive and supports people to work from home easily, keep in touch with their loved ones and build connections and opportunities.
“It’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to place orders through their broadband service provider to take advantage.
“Local households might also be missing out on great deals. Openreach’s network supports more than 700 service providers, meaning you’re able to shop around and find a package and price that works for you.”
Fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world.
Whether streaming your favourite show, gaming online, making a video call, managing your finances, or running a business, fibre keeps everything running smoothly.
Packages from a wide range of broadband providers are also increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a much-improved service.
Openreach plans to roll out the new technology to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with an ambition to reach up to 30 million by the end of the decade.