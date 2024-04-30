-Full house at Haywards Heath town meeting as town council gives its first Community Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor introduced the winners and handed out awards to rapturous cheering and applause, including the Mayor’s Special Award which she gave to Roy Randal for the incredible amount of volunteering he does for the Princess Royal Hospital and the town with great gusto.

Guest speaker at the event was Katie Rabone, CEO of Mid Sussex Voluntary Action (MSVA) who spoke passionately about the work of MSVA and the volunteering that helps others in our community.

Winners included:

The Mayor announcing Kangaroos' Annie Lacey & Olly Challis as joint Volunteers of the Year.

Volunteer of the Year

This was won by two outstanding Kangaroo’s Annie Lacey and Olly Challis who have both thrown themselves in their new roles with enthusiasm and joy and are exceptional volunteers.

Sharon-Jane Davis, nominated by Judith Trappitt and Sarah Gammon, was a worthy runner-up for all her tremendous work as a volunteer Girlguiding leader in Haywards Heath Town district and her tremendous support guiding.

Sportsperson of the Year

Ben Wellen wins Outstanding Young Person award.

Michael Wain won this as an exceptional mentor and instructor of martial arts, with Steve Isherwood from Haywards Heath Town Football Club also gaining merit for his commitment and hard work to the local club.

Outstanding Young Person

Ben Wellen, nominated by Cllr Sandy Ellis, won this award for his commitment caring for the community and local environment through his dedicated litter picking.

Thomas Cunningham Coleshill, nominated by Anna Sharkey, was runner up for his volunteering and leadership and mentoring for other younger people.

Haywards Heath Town Council Awards.

Outstanding Adult

Barbara Baldwin, nominated by Imogen Wilson, won for her dedication and hardwork as chair of Mid Sussex Older People’s Council (MSOPC), going above and beyond for members who need additional support.

Robbie Randall, nominated by Wendy Swinton-Eagle, Pippa Randall and Simon Flynn also gained merit for her tremendous work volunteering for many local groups in Haywards Heath.

Business Award (Community Involvement)

The packed audience listen to guest speaker Katie Rabone of MSVA.

Nicola Bird, The Orchards, nominated by Brenda Gulliver and Sarah Rolf, won his award for her tireless community work at the Centre, supporting local groups, charities and businesses and making the town a vibrant and fun place to shop.

Thomas Burns, Co-op Bolnore Village was runner up, with Thomas and his team acting as the heart of the Village in Bolnore, helping local clubs and charities and going above and beyond to help local residents.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, said: “What a fantastic town meeting this was and it was my absolute honour to announce and present awards to these fantastic folk who make up our wonderful community. It was so great to see so many of you coming out to attend your town meeting and thank you so much to every one of our winners for the difference you make to our town.”

Katie Rabone, CEO of MSVA commented: “On behalf of MSVA, I was delighted to be part of the judging panel for the HHTC Community Awards 2024. It was not an easy job when there were so many worthy nominees!

MSVA has an unswerving commitment to increase and sustain participation in volunteering across Mid Sussex, ensuring anyone can volunteer. Annie Lacey and Olly Challis, joint winners of Volunteer of the Year, are hugely deserving of this accolade. They have both approached volunteering with such positive energy and been generous with their own lived experience to support people accessing the amazing services of Kangaroos. Bravo to Kangaroos for providing a safe and 2supportive space so anyone can volunteer.

Running community groups and projects takes time and commitment. Every nominee, winner and highly commended person is special, and their skills, expertise and time is hugely acknowledged and gratefully received."

The Mayor surprises Roy Randall with a special Mayor's Award!