Full house for Lewes Stand Up To Racism event

On Saturday 11 October 2025, the Lewes Stand Up To Racism event drew a full house as residents, activists and community leaders came together in solidarity to stand against the growing tide of racism and division.

The event featured moving speeches from Lewes District Councillor Paul Keene, Brian Richardson from Stand Up To Racism, Louise Purbrick from Radio Calais, and Jen Drapans from the National Education Union and a local teacher.

Each speaker called for courage, unity and compassion, reminding the audience of our shared humanity and the urgent need to confront racism wherever it appears — from government policy to everyday prejudice.

In his powerful address, Councillor Paul Keene warned that “the far right does not knock any longer — it walks through the front door” and urged communities to “stop fighting shadows and start facing the substance” of systemic racism. He went on to say:

“Our neighbours are not our enemies. Our diversity is not our weakness. This struggle is not a burden — it is an invitation: to choose courage over convenience, solidarity over scapegoating, truth over easy lies.“

Audience members also shared their personal experiences — stories stretching back to the 1960s — reflecting on the lasting impact of racism and the ongoing struggle for justice. Amid the pain, there were also stories of resilience, solidarity and hope, testifying to the strength and courage within Sussex’s communities.

Nick, a representative from Lewes Stand Up To Racism said:

“Events like this show the power of people coming together — across backgrounds, generations, and beliefs — to say clearly that racism has no place in our society. The energy and commitment in the room remind us that we are strongest when we stand together.”