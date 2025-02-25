Fun fashion show to be held in Barcombe Village Hall

There are many WI groups and they all have their own character. Our group is very friendly, and we like to run events and organise outings as well as our monthly meetings. At the meetings there is usually a speaker first and these range from talks about bees, forensics, writing, through to wine and cheese tasting. We are part of the huge national organisation and the East Sussex Federation so there are always plenty of things to discuss, including the national resolutions such as micro-plastic filters for washing machines. The Microplastic Filter (Washing Machines) Bill is due its second reading in Parliament next month and the WI is campaigning to ensure it gets heard! I had not heard about these filters or how much of the micro plastic problem in our water comes from washing clothing until this resolution came up last year. I have only been a member for the last three years and I have learned a lot about what the WI does as well as making many new friends.