Fun for all as Polegate care home hosts summer fair

On Saturday afternoon local residents flocked to Bernhard Barron for an afternoon of fun and refreshments in their gardens.

Residents and the local community enjoyed a fun-packed afternoon including performances by Ragged Phoenix Morris Dancers along with musical entertainment from Rat Pack music by Steve Dunnett in the Rose Garden.

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “I was pleased to attend Bernhard Baron Care Home for their Summer Fair along with my Deputy Cllr Stephen Shing.

