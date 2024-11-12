Fun, friendship and family matters at Caer Gwent

Heather had always been independent but as she got older, she needed carers to visit several times a day. Eventually, after several falls, her confidence was rocked.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather’s son, Alan, who lives two hours away, became increasingly worried about his mum. So he arranged for her to move to Caer Gwent, Guild Care’s welcoming care home in the heart of Worthing, and life changed for both of them.

“It’s so lovely to be near him,” said Heather. “Alan told me ‘Oh mum, you’re going to be happy here. It’s a lovely place with a lovely garden. Don’t worry about asking anything, they’re used to it all.’ And he was right. Nothing is too much trouble.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the things I used to worry about, I don’t need to worry about now. I can just enjoy the company. I’ve met so many people and everyone is friendly. It’s nice to always have someone about.”

Heather (left) has enjoyed a fresh outlook on life at Guild Care's Caer Gwent, where she's closer to her family and finding new friendships.

Heather enjoys lunch with her new friends at The Olive Tree restaurant at Caer Gwent, which is conveniently close to her ensuite bedroom. “I have a nice bedroom with a chair in the window alcove which overlooks the garden, a very comfortable bed and plenty of room for photos,” she explains.

The homely atmosphere of Caer Gwent, the friendly staff, and meeting new people, each with their own stories to tell, have given Heather a fresh outlook on life. And Alan is now able to drop in to Caer Gwent at any time that is convenient to him, rather than take on a 75-mile round trip to visit his mum.

Alan said, “Now, I know that she is getting excellent 24/7 care at the press of a button, very welcome help with her laundry, eating fabulously well, has joined a lovely group of ladies in the dining room, had her hair done at the in-house salon and is taking on a variety of the activities on offer! I am genuinely so pleased that my mother is now being wonderfully cared for at Caer Gwent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving into Caer Gwent has brought renewed happiness to both mother and son. While the decision to move into a residential care home can seem daunting, the team at Guild Care are experienced in helping people to navigate the process, making every step as smooth and reassuring as possible.

For more information about moving to Caer Gwent, and the limited special offers for respite and permanent care, or to book your personal viewing, contact Guild Care’s friendly customer relationship team on 01903 327 327 or visit Guild Care – Caer Gwent.