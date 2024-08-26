Fun match day in memory of Martin raises funds for SAD UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephanie May-Hills “The Martin May-Hills Match Day”In Memory of Martin May-Hills “Hillzie”Raising Awareness & Funds for SADS UK

Stephanie’s husband Martin passed away on November 20, 2021 from SADS aged just 32. She held a match day in his honour, on Sunday, August 18.

Stephanie was keen to hold the match day to raise awareness of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, SADS, after Martin passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly from a sudden cardiac arrest. Stephanie has been installing defibrillators in her local community in memory of Martin ever since his untimely death and she was keen to raise funds to install another defibrillator to help save lives.

Stephanie said:"After losing Martin so suddenly at home on the evening of Saturday November 20, 2021 and going through the traumatic events that unravelled that night, I want to help stop another family having to go through what we all did.

Stephanie May-Hills and supporters at 'Martin May-Hills Match Day' raising awareness for SADS UK.

"I am grateful to friends and family who helped me organise the Martin May-Hills Match Day which took place on a lovely sunny day at the Jubilee Fields, Billingshurst. We had huge support from players families and friends on the day. It was a very enjoyable afternoon, the BBQ and football match were very successful and we raised an amazing amount of money.

"I have raised awareness and funds for SADS UK and have placed numerous defibrillators in the community. My aim is to install more defibrillators, in memory of Martin. If this piece of equipment helps to save just one person’s life and prevents their family going through what we continue to go through then I feel it is more than worth it.

"I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who has supported the day, along with all the other charity events I have held for SADS UK."

Stephanie can still be supported here : Stephanie May-Hills is fundraising for SADS UK (justgiving.com)

Anne Jolly MBE, Founder of SADS UK, the Ashley Jolly SAD Trust, said: "SADS UK thanks Stephanie for her continued support in memory of Martin.Her commitment to raising awareness and funds is inspirational.She has already donated 10 defibrillators in her local community and the funds raised will assist another defibrillator to be installed in the community.

"Using CPR alone provides a 5% chance of survival but early use of the defibrillator as well increases the chance of survival to over 50%; this is why SADS UK and its members are so passionate about installing defibrillators to save lives."

To further help prevent such tragedies SADS UK funds research into SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) to better understand, identify and treat the complex conditions that can cause sudden death.

SADS UK is a cardiac charity aiming to prevent sudden cardiac death in young and apparently fit and healthy people. The charity funds research into SADS and supports people who have been affected, sadly through the death of a relative or a sudden cardiac arrest in the family. The charity provides information and support to people who have been affected.

SADS UK supports research to better understand, identify and treat the complex conditions that can cause sudden death. The charity organises defibrillators and CPR in the community and supports people who have been traumatised by carrying out or witnessing resuscitation.

The sudden death of a child, young person or healthy adult is traumatic and devastating. It is so often the case that the person who died was vibrant and apparently fit and healthy prior to their sudden death.

A SADS death is totally incomprehensible, and the charity helps support people who have been bereaved in this way.

If you would like further information or support please contact Anne Jolly MBE or Linda Casey, SADS UK on 01277 811215, or email: [email protected] www.sadsuk.org