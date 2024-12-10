Funding available for voluntary and community groups in Hastings and St Leonards
The grants of up to £6,000 come from the Foreshore Trust’s income. The grants are available for groups that benefit and support the local community within Hastings and St Leonards.
Applications are now open and will close at noon on Friday 17 January 2025.
The Foreshore Trust owns the land between Bulverhythe and the Stade and is run by the council on behalf of the Trust. The Trust makes an income through the car parks and amusements on its land.
Cllr Tony Collins, Chair of the Charity Committee, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing the applications for this funding, I know it can make a big difference to the many voluntary and community groups that we have in Hastings. The last round of funding helped Hastings Community Foodbank, Hastings and Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind, Hastings and Rother Rainbow Alliance and Hastings International Piano, among others.”
To find out more please visit: hastings.gov.uk/my-community/foreshoretrust/. You will need to complete an online application form to apply for the funding.