Funding boost for community projects across Rother district

Local community projects across Rother are set to receive a cash boost thanks to generous grants from the council’s Community Grants Scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having submitted a grant application, four clubs and organisations were awarded a share of over £51,000 in the second round of this year’s community grant funding.

The Community Grant Scheme supports the development of community facilities, community activities and sustainable local action across the district. All the successful projects will enhance the lives of local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brede Parish Council successfully applied for £8,000 to help fund a new fenced play area and an accessible path to the existing and new play equipment at Broad Oak Recreation Ground.

sketch of Westfield Recreation Ground playground improvements

The new play area will include equipment for the under 5s, and fully accessible pieces of climbing and twisting equipment for 5- to 12-year-olds. It is hoped the improvements will make the recreation ground a more attractive place for families and young people to visit.

£2,200 was awarded to the community interest company Space for Yew, which supports neurodivergent families within rural parts of Rother helping prevent isolation and enhance wellbeing.

The group will use the grant to help with the costs of establishing an ‘early intervention’ project at Etchingham Community Hall, by purchasing specific play equipment to help with sensory processing and speech and language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Westfield Football Club, which runs 16 teams from Under 7s to Veterans, secured a grant of £15,000 towards the purchase and installation of floodlights at their newly established community stadium at Westfield Downs.

The council also agreed to an award of £26,250 to Westfield Parish Council as part funding for the installation of accessible play equipment at Westfield Recreation Ground.

This is the first part of a longer term phased project by the parish council to improve access to open spaces across the local area.

The new equipment will bring families with children of different ages together and children with additional needs will benefit from more accessible and inclusive equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, since September 2024, the Community Grants Scheme Panel has awarded small value project grants totalling over £3,000 to Hurst Green Cricket Club (£712); Battle Chamber of Commerce (£550); Ewhurst Parochial Church Council (£1,000); and Soil Craft (£1,000).

Councillor Teresa Killeen, MBE, Deputy Leader of Rother District Council, said: “Every year, the council’s Community Grants Scheme awards up to £130,000 to community groups and organisations to help fund projects that will enhance the lives of local residents.

“I am delighted the council has been able to help these fantastic community projects, which play a vital role in bringing communities together.”