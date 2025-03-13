Funding boost to preserve the iconic Ashdown Forest

The Conservators of Ashdown Forest have been awarded £30,000 by Wealden District Council to help with the ongoing costs of protecting and maintaining this iconic site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council is giving 25 grants worth more than £1 million to support services and community activities between April 2025 – March 2028.

Ashdown Forest will receive £10,000 each year for the next three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will go to looking after the Forest - protecting, conserving and enhancing its nature and culture as the largest biodiverse heathland and open space in Sussex for the enjoyment, education, health and recreation of all.

Ashdown Forest

Activities will include promotion and assistance to those who visit the forest, a five day a week visitor centre, managing health and safety across a large countryside location, providing onsite information, managing forest events, delivery of free walks and managing the volunteer programme.

Mark Pearson, Chief Executive of Ashdown Forest, said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive these much-needed funds from Wealden District Council.

"It is, of course, a huge challenge to make the forest the wonderful and amazingly popular site that it is today.

"The Conservators do a marvellous job and play such a key role in making this all possible."

Ashdown Forest is owned by the Ashdown Forest Trust and managed by the Conservators.