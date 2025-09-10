Funding boost will help conserve rare lead Roman coffin liner

A rare Roman lead coffin lining from the 4th Century is to be conserved for future generations thanks to investment by Chichester District Council.

The coffin lining is currently on display in The Novium Museum, Chichester and was unearthed in 1985. The find was made during excavations of a late Roman cemetery just outside the Roman Walls, to the west of the city.

The fascinating artefact is one of only a few hundred that have been found in Britain to date. This example is thought to have been the inside lining of a wooden coffin and was for a man aged 45 or over. While a lead lining can indicate wealth or high status, Britian was also well known for the supply of lead at this time in history, and so it could have been more of a functional object.

The coffin lining is currently displayed at the museum in a large multi-object case. Because of its delicate nature, the lining now needs to be transferred to its own, custom-built display case. Here the fragile material can be kept in controlled environmental conditions which will protect it. Before it can be re-housed, specialist work will need to be carried out to treat existing corrosion and prevent any further deterioration.

The project will cost £35,000 and was agreed by Chichester District Council’s Cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday 2 September. In addition, they agreed £45,000 funding so that the museum can create an improved audio-visual experience and better interactive interpretation for visitors entering its ground floor Roman Gallery.

“This is a wonderful piece of Chichester’s Roman history,” says Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council. “But this isn’t just a museum exhibit, it’s a direct connection to the lives and customs of people who lived here during the Roman period. By undertaking this project, we are safeguarding a piece of our shared story and history.

“Caring for our collections is vital. As custodians of hundreds of thousands of artefacts found across the area, the museum has a special duty to ensure that each piece is appropriately cared for so that people of all ages can understand and learn about the past.

“This project, combined with the improved audio-visual interpretation means that we can improve and enhance the whole experience for our visitors, and help support tourism and the local economy.”

It is hoped that work on the lead coffin liner will start early in 2026.

More information about The Novium Museum can be found at: www.thenovium.org.uk