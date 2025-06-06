Funding brings holiday camp within reach for disadvantaged young people
This generous funding will directly support holiday camps for young people who would otherwise miss out. Recently, a local Ukrainian family asked if their daughter could attend a Senior Camp with her classmates. Without financial support, she wouldn’t have been able to join. Thanks to this funding, she now can. Her mother said, “Without this support, my daughter would not have been able to access this holiday camp.”
Cobnor’s funded programmes aim to reduce isolation during school holidays, particularly for secondary school-aged children, by providing opportunities to build friendships, confidence, and life skills.
Andy Hara said: “It’s fantastic to be supporting such a valuable local project. Cobnor’s work makes a real difference for young people in our community, and I’m proud to be part of enabling that through the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation.”
For more information about Cobnor’s funded programmes, please contact Caroline Fisk at [email protected] or visit www.cobnor.com