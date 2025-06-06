Funding brings holiday camp within reach for disadvantaged young people

Cobnor Activities Centre Trust is delighted to have received £1,250 from the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation for its Martin Beale Bursary Fund. The donation was kindly presented by Andy Hara from Harbour Wealth Planning Limited.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This generous funding will directly support holiday camps for young people who would otherwise miss out. Recently, a local Ukrainian family asked if their daughter could attend a Senior Camp with her classmates. Without financial support, she wouldn’t have been able to join. Thanks to this funding, she now can. Her mother said, “Without this support, my daughter would not have been able to access this holiday camp.”

Cobnor’s funded programmes aim to reduce isolation during school holidays, particularly for secondary school-aged children, by providing opportunities to build friendships, confidence, and life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Hara said: “It’s fantastic to be supporting such a valuable local project. Cobnor’s work makes a real difference for young people in our community, and I’m proud to be part of enabling that through the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation.”

For more information about Cobnor’s funded programmes, please contact Caroline Fisk at [email protected] or visit www.cobnor.com