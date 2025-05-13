Fundraiser for Alzheimer's Society organised by Bognor and Chichester care homes

Chichester Boot Fair

Tudor House in Bognor Regis and Whyke Lodge in Chichester are family run care homes which care for elderly people with Dementia.

The Alzheimer's Society charity is very close to our hearts, with the majority of our residents having this type of Dementia .For Alzheimer's Action Week, Monday 19th May to Sunday 25th May, we have collaborated together to raise money and awareness.

So far we have raised £350 by attending the Chichester Car Boot Fair where we enjoyed the sunshine and the lovely atmosphere. We will be holding other events during the week and hope to beat our total of £500 raised last year.

We would like to thank everyone for their support and generosity enabling us to raise money for this charity.

If you would like further information, please contact Ali on 07917770830.