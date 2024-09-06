Fundraising for Royal British Legion Veterans in Bexhill

Local resident Peter Wilson has completed a month's fundraising challenge for Royal British Legion Veterans.

Graham Hall, Chairman of the Bexhill Branch of the Royal British Legion, writes that local resident, Peter Wilson, has been taking part in the fundraising challenge for the Royal British Legion March for Veterans during August.

Peter has undertaken several challeges for different charities, including St Michael's Hospice, The Sara Lee Trust and Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Unfortunately, ill health had meant Peter's been unable to continue his quest for new challenges, until recently when he heard about the Royal British Legion's Challenge for Veterans. Despite a recent new hip operation, and after recovering from double bypass heart surgery earlier this year, Peter signed up to "March 2.1 Miles a Day in August".

Peter Wilson

Peter's been amazed by the massive support he's received. He has often walked many more miles daily and says a huge thank you for all the donations enabling him to far exceed his original target of £300.

Peter successfully completed his challenge on 31st August, finishing outside the Bexhill Branch of the Royal British Legion, located at Town Square Social Club.

He walked a total of 167 miles and raised in excess of £1200 for the Royal British Legion March for Veterans. A great achievement.