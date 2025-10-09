Further funding agreed for Community Warden scheme

Chichester District Council has committed further funding to a successful Community Warden scheme, which is currently marking its 20th year supporting residents.

At their meeting on Tuesday 7 October, Chichester District Council’s Cabinet agreed to fund half the cost of the service, subject to match funding from partner organisations. The council will provide £147,000 each year on an ongoing basis.

“We are extremely proud of our Community Warden service and I’m very pleased that we are able to continue investing in their important work with community development and engagement,” says Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Community Services at Chichester District Council.

“Twenty years is a real testament to the service, especially as it was set up as a pilot service. Since this time, they have provided huge amounts of support and help to the communities that they serve and currently provide support to a variety of voluntary groups in their areas including Community Watch and local food hubs and I know that many people really value the work that they do.

“The seven-strong team provide a visible presence in their areas and support to communities and individuals who might be considered vulnerable and carry out welfare checks to make sure that people are safe, a need which has really increased since the covid pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

“Our wardens also work closely with the local police, are often involved in joint patrols and work together on joint initiatives. Their local knowledge — built up over years — is invaluable in identifying those more vulnerable people and spaces. In addition, the team offer support on-the-ground for other services around welfare and monitoring local issues especially relating to low-level crime and disorder. They contribute positively to parish and town council meetings as well as the Joint Action Group and regularly report back on the work they are doing.”

The Community Warden service operates in wards of Chichester City; Chichester East, West and South; Selsey North and South; Tangmere and Oving; plus, Bracklesham and the Witterings.

Key achievements since 2005:

Dealt with close to 100,000 incidents, the majority of which relate to low-level crime and anti-social behaviour.

Provided more community-based interventions and support for vulnerable people to help prevent people from going into a crisis situation.

Attending community food hubs and foodbanks to promote council services that are available to those most in need, including the Social Prescribing and Supporting You services.

The city warden provides support around rough sleepers, street drinking and business crime, they carry a ChiBAC radio supplied by the business crime reduction partnership which is linked to the majority of retailers and they can therefore offer a quick time response to incidents in the city.

Helped run a nationally-recognised junior wardens programme.

Helped to install key safes to support vulnerable people in Selsey.

Ran a campaign that aims to help protect people from a range of scams.

Held numerous clear-up days and community action days to help clear littering, fly tipping, graffiti and help people increase pride in their local areas.

Supported Dementia Friendly communities.

Community Warden, Jimmy Upton, who covers Tangmere and Oving says: “Earlier in the year I was recently in Jubilee Hall in Oving for a session to meet with residents and introduce myself. I ended up speaking with one lady for a good hour or so, just listening to her concerns and understanding how I might be able to help. As she was leaving, she said “Thank you so, so much for listening to me!” - and that’s what I think the role is all about, being that direct link with the community and hearing their concerns in person.”