Further improvements ahead for Hailsham Cemetery

The latest phase of improvement works at Hailsham Cemetery in Ersham Road will, subject to approval by Full Council, commence soon and see the continuation of the overlaying of footpaths with tarmac and the full refurbishment of the public toilet building.

At the latest meeting of the Assets Management Committee, members agreed to request that the Town Council allocates Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards the completion of the project. The cemetery has already benefited from newly resurfaced footpaths at the entrance to the site and around the chapel to ensure the safety of visitors.

The footpath renewal work follows a myriad of other improvements carried out at the cemetery in recent years, including the refurbishment of the New Garden of Remembrance with the re-laying of paving slabs, installation of a new weed membrane and new gravel.

Work was also carried out on the old chapel, with a full re-roof incorporating new slate tiles, guttering and leadwork. The chapel doors were subsequently replaced with new one, hand-made from oak by a local craftsman and with the original door hinges and handles restored.

Cemetery Wardens Cllr Barbara Holbrook and Anne Blake-Coggins with Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook.

Work on the Cemetery Lodge (which forms part of the cemetery estate) was also undertaken, including the repainting of the building and repairs/replacements of exterior woodwork.

Add to that, the work completed more recently on the refurbishment of the Old Garden of Remembrance, which included the removal of the existing beech perimeter hedge, which caused problems in the past due to heavy leaf drop.

All existing paths in the garden were re-laid using existing materials and the area of grass in the middle of the garden was removed, being offered to the community as new ashes interment plots. The burial area gained released up to 100 ashes plots.

The Town Council is also delighted to announce the full refurbishment of the public toilet block at the cemetery, work which will involve a complete upgrade of the existing building and be carried by works staff later this year.

The current toilet facilities at the cemetery have for some time been unfit for purpose and, although accessible and kept clean, the facility is considered to be in need of refurbishment due to exposed pipework and outdated sanitaryware and other fittings, which are also showing signs of wear.

Work to be carried out on site will initially include landscaping of the area around the toilet block and the replacement of all nearby fencing, before work on the building itself such as tile repairs and the replacement of soffits, gutters and downpipes.

The interior walls are to be replaced with plastic panelling plastic, while the ceiling is to be over-boarded with new plasterboard and the original quarry tile floor to be replaced with new anti-slip tiles.

The cost of the toilet block refurbishment will come in at around £35,000, which will also be drawn from the Town Council's existing CIL funds.

"I'm delighted that councillors have recognised the importance of refurbishing the toilet facilities at Hailsham Cemetery and agreed to move on with the project," said Cemetery Warden Cllr Barbara Holbrook.

"Public toilet provision is something we've been working hard on recently and we know that lots of people rely on decent facilities being available when they're out and about. It makes a real difference if the facilities are clean and well maintained."

Cemetery Warden, Cllr Anne Blake-Coggins commented: "Hailsham Cemetery is a quiet, secluded burial ground run by the Town Council and maintained for maximum peace for those visiting loved ones.

"We want to ensure that our cemetery provides a fitting and appropriate place for people to visit their loved ones which is why we continue make improvements by carrying out any upgrades and repair work necessary on site. By doing this, we can ensure that the cemetery remains a place the community can be truly proud of."

Hailsham Cemetery offers spaces for the burial of coffins, as well as two Gardens of Remembrance and a separate space available for the interment of cremated remains. The cemetery also includes an area for 'meadowland burials' – for unmarked 'green' burials in bio-degradable coffins with no monuments or headstones.

The cemetery grass is cut around the graves on a regular basis and to a generally high standard. The rest of the cemetery is maintained and repaired regularly by the Town Council’s Cemetery Superintendent, and the Council endeavours to inspect and assess the condition of the cemetery as often as possible.

Hailsham Cemetery is generally open from 'dawn until dusk'. If you are intending to visit and wish to enquire about where a particular burial plot is, please call the Burials Officer on 01323 841702 (9am-4pm, Monday to Friday), who will be happy to assist. Alternatively, send an email.