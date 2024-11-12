Further improvements at the James West Community Centre in Hailsham

Acoustic wall panels have recently been added to Meeting Room 2 of the James West Community Centre in Brunel Drive, to improve sound quality within the space and make the room even more user-friendly for hirers.

Acoustic panels will be added to Meeting Room 1 soon, and drop-down projector screens are set to be installed in both spaces - all part of the Town Council's forthcoming improvement plans for the Centre.

Community groups, businesses and other hirers are invited to use the James West Community Centre for events, sports, business meetings, play groups and other activities, as well as private function hire and parties.

An asset to the local community, the centre, located in Brunel Drive in north Hailsham, has an ever-increasing range of local groups and people of all ages using the facility on a regular basis.

Current regular hirers include Hailsham Table Tennis Club, Monday Youth Hub, Hailsham Active, Hailsham Voices Pop Choir, Yoga With Dawn, PW Performers and Baby Ballet. The centre also hosts meetings provided by DISC Dementia Support and Hailsham Parkinsons Society. Hailsham Netball Club will be using the Centre on a regular basis from next year.

The Town Council has also operated a warm bank facility at the Centre in recent years to help residents who are struggling to pay their heating bills amid the cost-of-living crisis, of which the take-up from residents was considerable.

Assets Management Committee Chair, Cllr Alexa Clarke said: "Since opening just six years ago, this purpose-built centre has played a key role in enabling Hailsham to fulfil its potential as a vibrant and inclusive town and we hope it continues to be a popular community hub, offering a range of activities for local residents."

"Overall, the Centre has attracted a good membership base and sees a lot of visits a year, although there are openings for other local clubs and groups to benefit from using the facility."

Cllr Clarke added: "The latest improvements to the Centre, including the installation of acoustic wall panels and projector screens in the two meeting rooms, will ensure that the Centre continues to serve its purpose for residents for not only the short term but for many years ahead."

The Centre consists of an 18m x 11.7m hall, able to accommodate an audience of around 200 seated, in addition to two meeting rooms. The facility also includes a modern kitchen, storerooms, toilets, changing rooms and a P.A. system.

Hirers can use the Centre for social clubs and activities, sports and games, dancing and exercise, pre-school and toddler groups, craft exhibits, after-school clubs, family functions, quiz nights and fundraising events, as well as seminars, conferences, business meetings and public consultation events.

The main hall is ideal for children's parties with space for inflatable/bouncy castles and is frequently used at weekends.

For further information or to make a booking, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email.