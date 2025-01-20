Further plans being made for this year's Hailsham Community Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of 2024's Hailsham Community Run, the Town Council is reminding the public to mark the date of this year's run in their diaries.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 18, organisers are confident that the next event will be bigger, even better and top the success of the previous run, where 772 people participated in and completed the 10k, 5k, 3k or all-inclusive 1-mile runs.

Registration for participants open via www.hailshamcommunityrun.co.uk. The target number of participants in the run this year is 1,000.

Mary Laxton and Karen Nicholls will be organising the event, working alongside Sports Systems Ltd, who will provide the technical expertise.

Hailsham Community Run event - May 2024

The Town Council's funding/sponsorship allocation of £6,000 for the 3K race this year will go towards the purchase of medals, as well as the provision of licences, event planning expenses and other associated costs.

Other sponsors of this year's event include Alinker and Colston (one-mile run ), The Royal Indian (5K run) and Hallmark Glazed Extensions (10K run), in addition to Stevens & Carter (inflatable start line) and Diplocks Cafe (water stations).

Again, Roland Dunn Sales & Lettings will be gifting water bottles to all runners, Hailsham United Junior Football Club will be managing the 100 marshals needed for the event and Miss Walls Food will be providing cakes at the finish line. Neil Povey DJ and MC will be playing songs in 'The Beehive' stage on the day (sponsored by Lightning Fibre).

Local schools, community groups, voluntary associations and individuals are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Hailsham High Street will be closed from 9am to 1pm on the day.

"Don't forget to mark the date of the next Hailsham Community Run in your diaries today," said Mary Laxton. "You can register on the website, so be sure to book your place well in advance as we closed entries early last May due to the overwhelming popularity of the event.

"Hailsham High Street was full to capacity last year with around 2,000 people, including competitors and supporters. The atmosphere was electric, and I was impressed with how many local clubs and community groups participated to raise funds for their chosen cause.

"Let's not forget, the Hailsham Community Run is the second largest public town event in Hailsham - and the fastest growing event in the running calendar in East Sussex.

"We pride ourselves on being fully inclusive and family-friendly at this event, which has grown from humble beginnings but grown in popularity since its inauguration. Let's make 2025's run a record-breaking event!"