Further vandalism at Western Road Recreation Ground

Hailsham Town Council is urging residents who witness antisocial behaviour or vandalism to Town Council-maintained property to report it to the police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The message follows a spate of vandalism at the Western Road Recreation Ground, including damage to items of play equipment in the children's play area and more recently, graffiti on the public noticeboard on site.

The graffiti is scheduled to be removed by Aquarius Solutions tomorrow [November 8], who, having cleaned up other graffiti across the town in recent weeks, has kindly agreed to remove the graffiti on the noticeboard free of charge for the Town Council and Hailsham residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are appalled by the recent spate of vandalism at the Western Road Recreation Ground," said Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook. "This is vandalism on a facility used daily by our community and is unacceptable anti-social behaviour.

Western Road Recreation Ground, Hailsham

"A lot of money and time goes into maintaining the town's recreational spaces and providing these much-needed facilities in the local community so, if anyone has any information regarding the recent and future incidents or witnessed any behaviour on Town Council land that looks suspicious, please report it to Sussex Police as early as possible."

Cllr Holbrook added: "It's not immediately obvious what the motive of these recent acts of vandalism and graffiti was, other than to spoil residents' enjoyment of these much-needed community facilities."

The Town Council is encouraging residents to report any future incidents of vandalism to the police immediately by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town-Council maintained land and property includes the following:

Children's play areas (Western Road; Battle Road; Stroma Gardens; Quinnell Drive; Maurice Thornton Playing Field)

Outdoor gyms/exercise equipment (Western Road; Maurice Thornton Playing Field

Skate park (Maurice Thornton Playing Field)

Parks and open spaces (Hailsham Country Park; Common Pond; Western Road Recreation Ground; Maurice Thornton Playing Field)

Allotment sites (Battle Road; Station Road; Harold Avenue)

Hailsham Cemetery (Ersham Road)

Buildings (Town Council offices - Market Street; Station Youth Centre - Western Road; James West Community Centre - Brunel Drive)

A full list of land and properties maintained by the Town Council is available at hailsham-tc.gov.uk.