Furze Field Manor Care Home achieves outstanding 9.9 rating on carehome.co.uk

Furze Field Manor care home, part of Oyster Care Homes, located in Sayers Common, is celebrating an incredible milestone - achieving an impressive 9.9 rating on the leading care review platform, carehome.co.uk. This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and passion of the care team, who go above and beyond every day to create a warm and welcoming environment for residents.

Families and residents have shared heartfelt reviews, highlighting the exceptional care provided at Furze Field Manor. Some of the wonderful feedback includes:

"A wonderful life-saving experience for my wife." – Husband of a resident"The warm and welcoming way I was met was a clear indication of the care, dignity, respect, and support I was looking for." – Wife of a residentEm Dean, Chief Operating Officer at Oyster Care Homes, expressed immense pride in the team’s dedication:

"We’re so proud of the team at Furze Field Manor for achieving this fantastic 9.9 rating. It’s wonderful to see how much their hard work means to the residents and families we care for. Thank you to everyone who took the time to leave such thoughtful reviews—they inspire us to keep doing what we love!"

Furze Field Manor

This outstanding rating is a testament to Furze Field Manor’s commitment to providing person-centred care that enhances residents’ quality of life. The team continues to focus on fostering a supportive and engaging environment where residents feel valued and at home.

To read the reviews on carehome.co.uk, click here: carehome.co.uk/carehome.cfm/searchazref/65432252282

Visit www.oystercarehomes.co.uk to discover more about Furze Field Manor and other Oyster Care Homes.