Furze Field Manor Care Home and LVS Hassocks collaborate on time capsule project

Furze Field Manor Care Home, part of Oyster Care Homes, is delighted to announce a wonderful collaboration with LVS Hassocks, a specialist school for children with autism.

This partnership led to the creation of a time capsule filled with treasures that reflect the creativity and experiences of the students.

The time capsule includes Lego models, heartfelt letters, group pictures, and documentation of events that occurred in 2024.

Beata Wojcik, General Manager of Furze Field Manor Care Home, said: "It was incredibly inspiring to see the students from LVS Hassocks engage with such enthusiasm. Their contributions to the time capsule are truly heartwarming. We are honoured to be part of this project and look forward to many more collaborations in the future."

LVS Hassocks provides a supportive learning environment for young people aged 11-19 with autism, focusing on enhancing communication, socialisation, and independent learning skills.

Stefan Amati, Director of Studies and Outcomes, played a significant role in the project. Stefan, with his extensive experience in primary education and his passion for supporting children with special educational needs, ensured the success of this initiative.

From September 2024, students from LVS Hassocks will regularly visit Furze Field Manor Care Home, fostering intergenerational connections and providing enriching experiences for both the students and the residents.

This collaboration has strengthened community ties and created lasting memories for everyone involved. Furze Field Manor Care Home and LVS Hassocks look forward to future projects that will continue to build on this foundation of mutual support and engagement.