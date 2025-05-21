Furze Field Manor shop relaunch hits the sweet spot

Furze Field Manor care home in Sayers Common has announced the re-launch of its on-site shop, following thoughtful input and suggestions from the residents’ committee.

Whilst the shop has always been open at Furze Field Manor, additions guided by resident feedback include an expanded selection of goods such as a wider range of confectionery, greeting cards, and additional personal toiletries.

The relaunch was marked by a celebratory event, with residents gathering to enjoy refreshments and explore the updated offerings. A ceremonial ribbon was cut by 85-year-old resident, Charles "Chaz" Mayatt, who said: “I’m surprised by the variety of sweets we’ve managed to fit in. I have a sweet tooth so I’m sure I’ll be a frequent visitor – and it’s just a stone’s throw from my room so I’m very happy!”

Home Manager Jacquie Ferguson stated: “The shop has always been a valued part of life at Furze Field Manor, but the latest enhancements — driven by our residents themselves — have made it an even more useful and enjoyable space.

'Chaz' Mayatt cutting the ribbon at the relaunch

“Some of our residents prefer to go to the local supermarkets or retail parks, and others prefer the experience of shopping in the comfort of the home. We are proud to support initiatives that are led by those who live here and reflect their preferences.”

You can find out more about Furze Field Manor’s on-site shop and other amenities during the homes weekly event, Tea on Tuesday, which takes place at 10:30 at the home on Dunnock Lane, Sayers Common, West Sussex, BN6 9EQ.

To find out more, call 01273 077 159, email [email protected], or visit Furze Field Manor’s website.

Furze Field Manor, operated by Oyster Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Furze Field Manor offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.