Future care of veterans supported by Trinity House, Worthing

Worthing-based charity Care for Veterans is delighted to share that due to the generosity of Trinity House, they have received a grant of £10,500 towards their core running costs.

Trinity House is a charity dedicated to safeguarding shipping and seafarers, providing education, support and welfare to the seafaring community. Every year, the Trinity House Maritime Charity donates around £4 million to charities aligned with its vision, including organisations that ensure the provision of cadet training schemes, welfare for retired mariners, and educational programmes teaching safety at sea skills.

Care for Veterans has been supporting disabled veterans and their families since soldiers were returning from war in 1919 with life-changing injuries. Today, Care for Veterans is a 60-bed home, with residents aged 20 to 101. Using a multi-disciplinary approach, the charity supports those needing respite, long-term, rehabilitative and palliative care.

88-year-old Royal Navy veteran David Giles is one such beneficiary of the support services at Care for Veterans. As soon as David left school, he joined the Navy as an ordinary seaman and served for just over two years as part of his National Service, and then served twenty years in reserve. After completing intense training courses, David went on to become a Gunnery Officer aboard a submarine. He still has the most vivid memories of his time aboard, and shared: “We went to Beirut, we went to Gibraltar, we went out into the Atlantic for several weeks”. During David’s time in reserve, he was called up on just one occasion in response to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Care for Veterans, Boundary Road, Worthing

After his time with the Royal Navy, David went on to pursue a successful career working in aviation as an Engineer, and in Naval Ship Design with his partner Peter Thornycroft. One project David worked on was the Standard Trinity House Pilot Boat.

Since arriving at Care for Veterans in July, due to a diagnosis of Gillian Bare Syndrome, David has enjoyed accessing physiotherapy to maintain his strength. His condition causes nerves to degrade and generalised weakness, which has been an ongoing challenge for David since being diagnosed in December 2023. David shared, “The physiotherapists are delightful, and the facilities are excellent. I don't think there's anywhere I could have been that is more appropriate”.

Lead Physiotherapist Belle commented, “David has shown exceptional determination to maintain as much strength as possible. He attends physiotherapy three times a week and attends the afternoon cycling sessions whenever he can. He has exceeded the expectations of many health professionals regarding his rehabilitation potential. He was told that his chances of being able to walk again were very low, but is now walking with a frame and managing stairs. His resilience is so inspiring”.

Care for Veterans CEO Peter Inkpen commented, “We are incredibly grateful to Trinity House for granting this incredible sum to our charity. This decision will ensure that the veterans in our care can maintain their strengths, improve their abilities, and have the best possible quality of life”.

88-year-old Royal Navy veteran David Giles

To continue providing their vital care services, Care for Veterans must raise £1.5 million every year. Without any government funding available to support this crucial goal, the kindness of organisations such as Trinity House is more important than ever to the future care of disabled veterans.

Trinity House’s Deputy Master Rear Admiral Iain Lower added, “I am so glad that we have another great story to add to the works done by the Trinity House Maritime Charity. The support provided by Care for Veterans to those that need it—and their families—is invaluable, and we are proud to contribute in a way that furthers their vital works.”