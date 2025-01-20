Gaby Hardwicke solicitors raise £10,000 for Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Giving back to our communities and supporting charities close to our hearts have always been hugely important to the team at Gaby Hardwicke Solicitors. We are delighted to announce that in 2024 we managed to raise an impressive £10,000 for our chosen charity of the year, Cancer Research UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer Research UK is the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to discovering new ways to beat over 200 types of cancer and create a future where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. For further information, please visit www.cruk.org.

In order to raise funds, staff participated in and organised a wide range of fundraising activities, including a bake sale, dress down day, the Big Hike South Coast and Christmas Jumper Day.

Managing Partner, Jeremy Laws, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bake Sale

“I am so proud of our staff for helping to raise such a substantial sum of money for Cancer Research UK. The activities held across all three of our offices show that it is a great team effort and without the firm-wide support we would not be able to raise as much as we did.”

Gaby Hardwicke Solicitors is committed to making a difference to charities and looks forward to continuing its fundraising efforts throughout 2025 as they support the Gaby Hardwicke Foundation as their Charity of the Year.