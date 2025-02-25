Gala Concert in St Leonards to raise funds for African twin town

By Kevin Boorman
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 10:28 BST

A fundraising gala with Sussex Brass is being held on Friday 7th March at St Matthew’s Church, London Road, St Leonards. Starting at 7pm, Sussex Brass will be playing a selection of favourites, including Sweet Caroline, You’ll Never Walk Alone and the Can Can. And as well as the musical entertainment, tickets include an authentic Sierra Leonean buffet provided by the Sierra Leone Society in London.

The Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link connects the people of Hastings, East Sussex and Hastings, Sierra Leone to promote reconstruction and friendship.

It raises money through events and donations to help rebuild Hastings, Sierra Leone following its devastation in 1997 during Sierra Leone’s Rebel War. This concert will raise funds for improved water and sanitation in our partner schools in Hastings Sierra Leone.

Tickets cost just £10 for adults, £5 for school students, and this covers both the concert and the Sierra Leonean buffet.

Tickets can be bought online at Fundraising Gala Concert with Sussex Brass – Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link or on the door

