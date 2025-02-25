Gala Concert in St Leonards to raise funds for African twin town
The Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link connects the people of Hastings, East Sussex and Hastings, Sierra Leone to promote reconstruction and friendship.
It raises money through events and donations to help rebuild Hastings, Sierra Leone following its devastation in 1997 during Sierra Leone’s Rebel War. This concert will raise funds for improved water and sanitation in our partner schools in Hastings Sierra Leone.
Tickets cost just £10 for adults, £5 for school students, and this covers both the concert and the Sierra Leonean buffet.
Tickets can be bought online at Fundraising Gala Concert with Sussex Brass – Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link or on the door