Gatwick’s Passenger Advisory Group is recruiting new volunteers to represent the views of passengers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Would you like the opportunity to make a difference at our airport and speak on behalf of Gatwick passengers?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Gatwick is looking to recruit new volunteer members to join GATCOM's Passenger Advisory Group (PAG) to feedback and make recommendations on all aspects of the airport's passenger experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAG is a subgroup of GATCOM, the independent consultative group within which the management of Gatwick interacts with local public agencies, local business, resident groups, airlines and passenger interests.

We're looking for individuals that have the commitment and enthusiasm to volunteer their time and bring knowledge and experience to the group. You may be regular a traveller or have a genuine interest in the way airport’s function, and you need to live within an hour of Gatwick airport.

Gatwick Airport North Terminal. Pic: Wikipedia.

The Chair of PAG, Samantha Williams, said: “Being a member of PAG is an opportunity to help shape numerous airport projects of different sizes, timelines and expenditure; such as special assistance, wayfinding, terminal refurbishment, retail, surface access to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We advise on the day-to-day experience of the passengers as a critical friend. We work closely with the Gatwick Airport executive team and other external agencies.

!If you are passionate about customer service, it is a wonderful opportunity to really make a positive difference to Gatwick's passengers and their journeys.”

For more information and an application pack please contact Monique Smart, GATCOM Secretariat by e-mail [email protected] or telephone 033022 22543. The closing date for applications is Monday, September 2.