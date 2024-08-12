Gatwick’s Passenger Advisory Group is recruiting new volunteers to represent the views of passengers
London Gatwick is looking to recruit new volunteer members to join GATCOM's Passenger Advisory Group (PAG) to feedback and make recommendations on all aspects of the airport's passenger experience.
PAG is a subgroup of GATCOM, the independent consultative group within which the management of Gatwick interacts with local public agencies, local business, resident groups, airlines and passenger interests.
We're looking for individuals that have the commitment and enthusiasm to volunteer their time and bring knowledge and experience to the group. You may be regular a traveller or have a genuine interest in the way airport’s function, and you need to live within an hour of Gatwick airport.
The Chair of PAG, Samantha Williams, said: “Being a member of PAG is an opportunity to help shape numerous airport projects of different sizes, timelines and expenditure; such as special assistance, wayfinding, terminal refurbishment, retail, surface access to name but a few.
"We advise on the day-to-day experience of the passengers as a critical friend. We work closely with the Gatwick Airport executive team and other external agencies.
!If you are passionate about customer service, it is a wonderful opportunity to really make a positive difference to Gatwick's passengers and their journeys.”
For more information and an application pack please contact Monique Smart, GATCOM Secretariat by e-mail [email protected] or telephone 033022 22543. The closing date for applications is Monday, September 2.
