Generations unite in planting for Chelsea Flower Show at Young At Heart

Young At Heart, an intergenerational community interest company in Heathfield, is celebrating success at Chelsea Flower Show.

Frogheath Landscapes, who built Zoe Claymore’s The Wildlife Trusts British Rainforest Garden supports Young At Heart’s Green Fingers Project and director Steve Moody, had just the idea for their members.

The show garden featured an abundance of moss and ivy, common place in our native rainforests. Steve had the idea that the senior members, together with the help from local primary school children, cut the ivy and plant the moss. This would then be nurtured at Frogheath Landscapes over spring and transported to Chelsea for the show garden build.

Planting offers numerous benefits to those in later life, both mental and physical. Planting provides a sense of accomplishment and improves mood by reducing stress and anxiety. It helps maintain finger and thumb dexterity and improve strength in the arms and core. The children learnt to be part of a team and together their planting results were overwhelming. 100’s of plants successfully grew, which featured around the waterfall of the show garden at Chelsea.

All staff, volunteers and members waited with bated breath on Medals Day when it was announced the garden they planted for received a silver gilt medal!

Here’s what the members had to say:

“Phenomenal!” said Allan

“Huge congratulations, we had great fun with the planting and helping the children.” said Joan

Frogheath Director Steve Moody and Garden Designer Zoe Claymore looking at ivy grown by Young At Heart

“Lovely to work with the children planting the moss and ivy. A huge achievement.” said June

“I think the children worked so hard, really enjoyed it and together we made a great job of things.”said Don.

As you can see, forever modest, the senior members of Young At Heart credit a huge amount to the children and continue to enjoy their company.

That’s what makes Young At Heart’s inter-generational activities so unique and special.

Young At Heart are currently open to new members. If you have someone senior in your care who would benefit from intergenerational socialising and a wealth of activities, from planting to woodwork, singing and painting, contact their manager Rachel on [email protected]