Generous donation received to support Wardens' Summer Fun Day in Storrington

The Storrington & Sullington Neighbourhood Wardens were delighted to receive £1,000 from St Mary's Church in Storrington towards their Free Summer Fun Day. The event is set to be held on 18 August. The generous donation will help towards paying for a mobile climbing wall and bouncy castles.

The Wardens, Chris and John, would like to thank the church and Rector, Revd. Jonathan Swindells, for their support.

Please see our Neighbourhood Wardens page for or more information on the schemes.