Genesis Performing Arts leads the medal table at Dance World Cup

Genesis Performing Arts, based in Worthing, is elated to celebrate their phenomenal success at the prestigious Dance World Cup 2024. Their talented dancers dazzled the world and returned with an astounding collection of accolades.

Competing against an impressive assembly of 54 countries and over 9,500 dancers, the Dance World Cup in Prague was a breathtaking spectacle of global dance brilliance.

Team England triumphed overall, thanks in no small part to the exceptional performances of Genesis Performing Arts, whose dancers added a substantial number of points to England’s victorious tally, winning the highest dance schools medal count for England and across the entire competition.

The school’s incredible dancers, ranging in age from seven to 22, delivered stunning performances, earning World Champion titles across all four age groups they competed in. They proudly brought home a staggering total of 200 medals, including eight gold medal-winning performances where the 54 medallists truly embodied excellence, dedication and passion.

Genesis Dance World Cup team 2024.

The excitement doesn’t stop there; Genesis Performing Arts was honoured with selections for six Gala performances, with the prestigious distinction of opening both the Junior and Senior Galas with their spectacular group piece "Because."

Adding to their triumphs, the school clinched two coveted overall awards: Elijah Taylor (age 8) and Monroe Moore (age 7) won "Best Mini Duet," while Elijah Taylor also earned the title of "Most Outstanding Mini Boy." The celebrations continued as Lucas Dart secured a ballet scholarship in Barcelona, and Angelina Struk was awarded a prestigious ‘Golden Envelope’ for her breathtaking show dance.

Victoria Hampson, principal of the Genesis Performing Arts, beamed with pride, saying: ”I am beyond proud of what this year’s team have achieved. When we auditioned back in 2023, we never imagined we would be qualifying with so many students across so many genres in the competition. It was a monumental undertaking, made possible by the incredible team of parents behind each dancer. The hours everyone has given to rehearsing is a true testament to the dancer’s dedication and passion.

“We have the most wonderful costume department who were instrumental in making the work look as amazing as it did and without the sponsorship from CaterGas Ltd we would not have been able to offer this opportunity to our team. I also must credit the outstanding faculty we have at Genesis Performing Arts, their attention to detail and creativity is truly unique to the school and I am very lucky to have them.

John Grimshaw, chairman of DWC with the group 'Because' taken at the gala.

“The news that we are the highest medal yielding school in the world is what dreams are made of, it’s not quite sunk in! We are just two years into our life as a dance family at Genesis, if these amazing young people can achieve this in such a short space of time it really excites us for what else they can achieve in the future!”

Jo Arnett-Morrice, DWC UK Team Manager, said: “Genesis Performing Arts has had outstanding success at the Dance World Cup 2024 showcasing incredible talent on the international stage. Their contribution to Team England has been nothing short of incredible – winning the highest medal count for England – a reflection upon the hard work and dedication of dancers, teachers and choreographers.

"Particular highlights include watching them perform in the Gold medal Galas to sold out audiences, performing with the best dancers from the world. Congratulations to them all from a very proud Team England Manager. Looking forward to seeing them in Spain for next year’s Dance World Cup 2025!”

Genesis Performing Arts continues to uphold its commitment to excellence in dance education and performance, inspiring young dancers to achieve their full potential. This year's success at the Dance World Cup is a testament to the talent, passion, and perseverance of the whole Genesis family.