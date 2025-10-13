George from Petworth to shine in prestigious ballet production

The talents of George Levens (9) are set to take centre stage as he joins the prestigious English Youth Ballet (EYB) in its upcoming production of Swan Lake. After competing in highly selective auditions in June, the dedicated young performer earned his place in the elite 100-strong cast, sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at The Hawth in Crawley from 31 Oct – 1 Nov 2025.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for talented youngster – George Levens from Petworth. He is currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. His journey is a testament to his dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and he is making the entire community proud.

I had the pleasure of speaking with George. He St Phillips Catholic Primary School and is training at DDF Dance and The Dance Hut. He said “I first started started musical theatre and street dance at The Dance Hut when I was 6 years old, which was my first love in performing. I quickly identified dancing as my weakest area of my “triple threat” so I have worked hard to increase my weekly classes in tap dance, theatrecraft andI took up ballet at DFF Dance. Very soon I started to love ballet as an art form which has really helped me continue to improve in all areas of performance. When I dance I feel so happy, it makes me feel really strong and healthy. Dancing is so fun and expressive, it fills me with energy and joy. My happiest place in the world is on the stage and I am so excited to be a part of something as big as EYB. I am so grateful to have the opportunity to learn and improve in my dancing under such amazing teachers and I can’t wait to dance alongside professionals in a company.”

EYB Principal Ann Wall (pictured) will play the role of Odette, spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. She said “Being part of EYB is an amazing experience for any young dancer. I feel privileged to be a principal dancer with the company. I enjoy teaching and coaching all the young dancers and I see some of the most talented young dancers in the country. I feel honoured to be a role model to the dancers and help give them an insight into the world of professional ballet. Dancing with EYB is an experience that will stay with the young dancers forever.”

EYB’s emotionally charged production of Swan Lake is set in 1895 Imperial Russia and tells of love, rivalry, greed and murder. The action takes place in the Mariinsky Theatre - where the Mariinsky Ballet are preparing for a production of Swan Lake - and the sumptuous Royal Palace of the Tsar. Two unlikely lovers meet Odette, a dancer with the Mariinsky Ballet and Prince Sergei, son to the Tsar. The Tsar must ensure that Prince Sergei does not marry beneath his station. Equally, the tyrannical Baron Von Rothbart would do anything to secure a royal patronage for his ballet company. He would even manipulate his own daughter – Odile – to compete for the affections of the Prince.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing George perform alongside some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for Swan Lake at The Hawth Crawley from Fri 31 October – Sat 1 November can be purchased at the Box Office 01293 553636 or online at https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth/whats-on/english-youth-ballet-presents-swan-lake